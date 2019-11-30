|
|
Shirley P. Steigerwald
age 84, of Canton, passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 in Brewster Parke. She was born December 20, 1934 in Greentown, OH to the late Harold and Leora (Stayer) Kauffman. Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Greentown High School. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Steigerwald in 2004; one son, Gregory Steigerwald; three sisters. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Cheryl Steigerwald; daughter-in-law, Vivian Steigerwald; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be Monday December 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the chapel at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019