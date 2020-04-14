|
Shirley Rosemary Kohler
82, left us peacefully to be with God and her family on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 20,1937 to Mary Margaret Hysong and William Henry Hysong.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Ronald II and Kenny; daughter, Kim; brothers, Ken, Ernie, John, and Russ; sister, Ruth and grandson, Ronnie III. She was survived by her life long partner, Chuck Kohler; daughter, Debra Bond Gabbel and son-in-law, John Gabbel of Alliance; daughter-in-law, Sandy; sister, Deloris Ihinger of Canton, many grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces and nephews, and special friends. Her granddaughter Kelly and great granddaughter Chelsie were with her until she went to be with God.
Shirley was a bright shining light to all she knew. she loved spending time with her family and we all have so many loving memories with her.
There will be no calling hours. She will be cremated per her wishes. There will be an end of life celebration at daughter Debra's home in Alliance in early fall. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020