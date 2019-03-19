Shirley S. Immel



age 89, of Jackson Township passed away March 18, 2019. Shirley was born on Jan. 2, 1930 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Lance and Madeline (Doerger) Buck. She was a graduate of Washington High School and Miami University. Shirley began her teaching career at Parma Elementary School and the Massillon Local School System. She also taught Sunday school classes and was a member of both Rivertree Christian Church and St. John's United Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed reading, taking walks, and visiting friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She was very patriotic and had a strong Christian faith.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Immel. She is survived by her three children, Curt (Sally) Immel, Sue (Larry) Weston, and David (Karen) Immel; grandchildren, Nicole, Colton, Jessica, Rachel, Nathan and Lucas; and brothers, Terry (Joani) Buck and Rick (Sarah) Buck.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 10–11 a.m. A Celebration of Shirley's life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Samaritans Purse (PO Box 3000, Boon, NC 28607-3000) or Billy Graham (1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 – 0001. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary