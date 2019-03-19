The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Immel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley S. Immel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley S. Immel Obituary
Shirley S. Immel

age 89, of Jackson Township passed away March 18, 2019. Shirley was born on Jan. 2, 1930 in Massillon, the daughter of the late Lance and Madeline (Doerger) Buck. She was a graduate of Washington High School and Miami University. Shirley began her teaching career at Parma Elementary School and the Massillon Local School System. She also taught Sunday school classes and was a member of both Rivertree Christian Church and St. John's United Church of Christ. Shirley enjoyed reading, taking walks, and visiting friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She was very patriotic and had a strong Christian faith.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Immel. She is survived by her three children, Curt (Sally) Immel, Sue (Larry) Weston, and David (Karen) Immel; grandchildren, Nicole, Colton, Jessica, Rachel, Nathan and Lucas; and brothers, Terry (Joani) Buck and Rick (Sarah) Buck.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 10–11 a.m. A Celebration of Shirley's life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Samaritans Purse (PO Box 3000, Boon, NC 28607-3000) or Billy Graham (1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 – 0001. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now