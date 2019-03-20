Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Immel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley S. Immel

Obituary Flowers

Shirley S. Immel Obituary
Shirley S. Immel

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 10–11 a.m. A Celebration of Shirley's life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Samaritans Purse (PO Box 3000, Boon, NC 28607-3000) or Billy Graham (1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 – 0001. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.