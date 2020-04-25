Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
SHIRLEY S. (WALLER) MERCER

SHIRLEY S. (WALLER) MERCER Obituary
Shirley S. (Waller) Mercer

age 73 of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning. Born in Canton to the late Andrew and Myrtle (Chapman) Waller; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roland Mercer; and sister, Angie Waller. Shirley was a 1964 graduate of McKinley High School. Following high school, she attended beauty school. She was a collector of Waterford Crystal.

Shirley is survived by her children: Daniel Mercer of Canton, Emily (Shelton III) Tufts of Hartville, Amy Mercer of Canton, Amy (Gunnar) Lones of Massillon; grandchildren: Andrew, Jordan, Taylor, Shelton IV, Roland; sisters, Myrtle Wood of Canton, and Fran Brown of Columbus; plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Because of health concerns services will be private. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shirley's name may be made to the Akron-Canton Foodbank.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2020
