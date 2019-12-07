Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
SHIRLEY TODICH RINARD


1946 - 2019
SHIRLEY TODICH RINARD Obituary
Shirley Todich (Rinard)

age 73, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born September 4, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to Lester and Eleanor Rinard. Shirley worked as a property manager for Primco for 14 years, until her retirement in 2009. She was an avid reader who loved the ocean. Known for being quick witted, Shirley had a good sense of humor and could remember all of the wonderful times she spent with her family. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she will be dearly missed. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Nick III (Lori), Pete "Schoen" (Julie), Neil David, Seth Michal (Lynn); grandchildren: Michael Schoen, Adam James, Austin Thomas, Joshua Tyler, Kali Marie, Emma-Jean; sisters, Linda Sturtz, Carene Beans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes Shirley will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 7, 2019
