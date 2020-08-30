Shirley WalterAge 91, of Louisville and formerly Minerva, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Altercare of Louisville. She was born Nov. 28, 1928 in Moultrie to David and Marie (Roesti) Anthony Sr. She worked in the cafeteria for Minerva Local Schools and had been a cashier for Kishman's IGA and Winn Dixie. A member of Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and a graduate of Minerva High School in 1946.She is preceded in death by her husband with whom she was married for 67 years, Donald Walter who died in 2015; a sister, Doris Cady; and a brother, Dave Anthony. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (John) Stamps of Canton; son, Terry (Diane) Walter of Dandridge, TN; four grandchildren: Bryan (Carlina) Snellenberger, Adam Snellenberger, Terry (Amanda) Walter, Jr., Carl Walter; a great granddaughter; seven great grandsons; several nieces and nephews.Following cremation, a memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 4th., at 3:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900