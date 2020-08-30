1/1
SHIRLEY WALTER
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Walter

Age 91, of Louisville and formerly Minerva, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Altercare of Louisville. She was born Nov. 28, 1928 in Moultrie to David and Marie (Roesti) Anthony Sr. She worked in the cafeteria for Minerva Local Schools and had been a cashier for Kishman's IGA and Winn Dixie. A member of Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and a graduate of Minerva High School in 1946.

She is preceded in death by her husband with whom she was married for 67 years, Donald Walter who died in 2015; a sister, Doris Cady; and a brother, Dave Anthony. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (John) Stamps of Canton; son, Terry (Diane) Walter of Dandridge, TN; four grandchildren: Bryan (Carlina) Snellenberger, Adam Snellenberger, Terry (Amanda) Walter, Jr., Carl Walter; a great granddaughter; seven great grandsons; several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 4th., at 3:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

4 entries
August 29, 2020
Barb and Terry. We are very sorry to hear about your mom/aunt Shirley. She will be missed. It is always sad to lose a parent. She was the last of her siblings.
Bruce Cady
Family
August 29, 2020
Terry and Barbara, my sympathies on your loss. She was a great neighbor as we grew up and a wonderful woman.
Chuck
Chuck Hart
Friend
August 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. She was a wonderful tenant. And I knew her from church. You have my sympathy.
Shirley Clear
Friend
August 29, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Shirley's passing, she was such a great person. Our family have known her for years and years, us kids grew up next to her parents on Whitacre Ave. Don LeBeau and the LeBeau family.
Don LeBeau
Friend
