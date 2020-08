I got to know Shirley as a resident of Altercare as I worked in the kitchen for awhile. She would always come asking for the chocolate peanut butter wafer cookie bars. Shewas a dear sweet lady and she was always so friendly and had the warmest smile. So sorry for your loss. I now work in the laundry area at Altercare. I got to see Shirley a few days before she passed. Thinking of you and your family Susan Weisend

