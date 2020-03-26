|
Shizuko T. Lamb
"Together Again"
91, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Tokyo, Japan on September 1, 1928 to the late Yasokichi and Shigayo Toda. Shizuko was employed at Aultman Hospital for 23 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Canton Baptist Temple and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, home renovations, gambling and thrift store shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John W. Lamb Sr and three sons, Patrick Lewis White, Tommy Lee Lamb and John W. Lamb Jr. She leaves her children, Ruth S. McCourry, Phillip M. (Patty) White, Shirley A. Tyson and Katherine L. Fabinack; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation around the world, services will be private for the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020