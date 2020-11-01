Sidney Albert
there was a party in heaven on October 23rd, when Papa Sid arrived to meet Jesus! Sidney Albert, age 78, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aultman Hospital. Sid was a gentle soul who always looked for the best in people and was always willing to put others first. He loved life and loved people. He was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandpa. For over 50 years, he ran his own blind and drapery business, he would say the best part of his job was his team. He shared a love of classic cars with his son, Greg and could fix nearly anything. He loved beach vacations with his wife and took pride in cheering his family on at events. He will forever be remembered for his caring heart, positive outlook on life, and unconditional love. He was a selfless man who even in his final days would say to his loved ones, "just take care of my "Patty."
He is survived by his wife Pat Albert, his children, Greg (Christy) Albert, Christina (Rodney) Lamp, Michael (Shelly) Murphy, Mark (Pam) Murphy, and Mitchell (Peggy) Murphy. He was a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Although our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing he is in heaven watching over us. A virtual celebration of his life will be held on November 12th, 2020. The family would like to thank all the health care professionals at Aultman Hospital for taking great care of him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to FullyEquipped, a nonprofit organization created by his grandson that partners with underfunded schools to equip kids for school, sports, and life at https://fullyequipped.co/donate/
or checks made payable to FullyEquipped mailed to 3699 Myersville Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685 or Aultman Hospital's Timken Family Cancer Center at www.aultman.org/GiveTFCC
or checks made payable to The Aultman Foundation with a note "for cancer center in memory of Sid Albert" 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
