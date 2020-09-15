1/1
SIDNEY E. DOWD Jr.
1940 - 2020
Sidney E. Dowd, Jr.

Sidney Ellsworth Dowd, Jr., of North Canton, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on October 21, 1940, and passed away just before his 80th birthday. "Sid" spent his boyhood in Canton, Seville, Orrville, and Massillon, Ohio, graduating from Massillon High School in 1958. He attended Kent State University and graduated from Ohio State University in 1964. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Officer Candidate School of the United States Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Algol attack cargo ship until 1967 and attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He then served in the Naval Reserves until his retirement from service in 1984. He was employed in 1967 by the Timken Company in Canton, Ohio, where he worked in management roles for 30 years before retiring in 1997.

While in the Navy, Sid met and married Elaine Shuff of Mount Vernon, Ohio, who survives him. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Gail Dauer; as well as his daughter, Patricia Dowd Schmitz; his son, Sidney E. Dowd III (Skip); his daughter-in-law, Desiree Dolph Dowd; his grandsons: Sidney E. Dowd IV, Mario Millin, and Raymond P. Schmitz III; his granddaughters, Samantha E. Schmitz and Emma C. Dowd; and his nieces and nephews: Allison L. Dowd and Kate Wilcox, Douglas and Dee Dauer, and Michael and Tami Dauer. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sidney E. Dowd, Sr., and Mildred B. (Knecht) Dowd; as well as his sisters, Derry D. Dowd and Elizabeth Ann Dowd; and double cousins: William F. and Ann Dowd and Richard B.Dowd. Sid was an avid golfer throughout his life and was most proud of shooting a 69 multiple times, especially as a competitive senior golfer in Stark County. He was also a voracious reader and Civil War history buff, having collected over 100 books on the subject, focusing significantly on the life and times of Ulysses S. Grant. Known as "Butch" to his family, Sid was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He lived the majority of his life in North Canton, Ohio, and was proud of his home and community.

A private family burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where generations of Dowds are laid peacefully to rest. Flowers and cards may be sent to the family home at 1204 Linwood Avenue S.W., North Canton. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Burial
Mound Hill Cemetery
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
