Sidney "Sid" T. Edwards Jr.,
age 86 of North Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Sidney T. Sr. and Julia (Civay) Edwards, he was preceded in death by his daughter Elaine and brother Rodney. Sid was a 1950 graduate of McKinley High School and a graduate of Kent State University. After serving in the Army, he had a 30 year career as an Art Instructor for McKinley High School. He was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Church, Unique Club of Stark County, Ben V. Marconi Sons of Italy Lodge #1628 and the McKinley Eagles Aerie #2370.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol (Schiavone) Edwards; sons, Thomas (Laurie) and their daughter, Autumn of Toledo, Ohio, David (Jennifer) and their children, Megan, Jack, Luke, and Sophia of St. Augustine, Fla; sister, Jackie Pendleton of Canton; sisters-in-law, Margie Edwards of Columbus, Ohio, Cecelia "Dolly" DeMario, and Josephine Schiavone; brothers-in-law, James (Jo) Schiavone, and Carl (Joan) Schiavone all of Canton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Christ the Servant Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1 p.m., Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano, celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019