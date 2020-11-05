Silvia Vinton Evangelista
93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born July 10, 1927, to the late Vasile and Maria Vinton.
Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lenny Evangelista, sister, Lenora Tipton; brothers, Levue and Elie Vinton. Silvia is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia and John Mikstay and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Canton Christian Home for all of their kindness and compassion for Silvia and her family.
There will be no calling hours and a private service and burial will be held for the family. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721