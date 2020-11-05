1/1
Silvia Vinton Evangelista
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silvia Vinton Evangelista

93, of Canton passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born July 10, 1927, to the late Vasile and Maria Vinton.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lenny Evangelista, sister, Lenora Tipton; brothers, Levue and Elie Vinton. Silvia is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia and John Mikstay and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Canton Christian Home for all of their kindness and compassion for Silvia and her family.

There will be no calling hours and a private service and burial will be held for the family. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved