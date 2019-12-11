Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
Simon Sommers


1923 - 2019
Simon Sommers Obituary
Simon Sommers

age 96 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning December 10, 2019. He was born August 2, 1923 in Hartville to the late Benjamin and Savilla (Miller) Sommers. He lived in this area his entire life and was a self-employed mason and cement contractor. He loved Jesus and was involved in ministry being ordained in 1958 as a minister, and just preached his last message several years ago. He helped start a city mission in Canton, Ohio and also in Guatemala, Central America. Additionally, he helped start a Bible School in Carbon Hill, Ohio where he taught many years. He loved the Bible and enjoyed putting Gospel Tracts in every piece of return mail.

Preceded in death by his wife Fanny (Overholt) Sommers; and siblings Clara Lapp, Mahlon, Atlee, Andy, Elmer and Melvin Sommers.He is survived by his children Ronald (Florence) Sommers of Florida, Eugene (Ruth) Sommers of Ohio, Marion (Jan) Sommers of Florida, Michael (Ruby) Sommers of Florida, Timothy (Mary) Sommers of South Carolina, Sharon (Lowell) Hershberger of Ohio, Steve (Susan) Sommers of Florida and Linda (Trite) Sommers; 29 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours are Friday Dec. 13th, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and funeral service Saturday Dec. 14th, 10 a.m. all at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
