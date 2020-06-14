Solomon Justice, Jr.was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 13, 1971 to his parents Annette Justice and his late father Solomon Justice Sr. He graduated from Oliver High School on the Northside of Pittsburgh where he was enrolled in ROTC during his high school years. After graduating, Solomon joined the US Navy where he served his country. After being discharged from the Navy, he worked for a while as a security guard and at the YMCA. Solomon enjoyed many sports including fishing, baseball, softball and football. He was part of a baseball and softball team when he was younger. He also enjoyed listening to music and Prince was his favorite artist. Solomon loved his family and he loved people. He also loved the Lord and was active in church. Even though Solomon was from Pittsburgh, was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He would sport Bronco gear when he showed up to watch the game with his family that were die-hard Steelers fans. He would cheer and laugh as he rooted for the Broncos. Solomon was loved by so many for his beautiful smile, his respectful demeanor and his kind and thoughtful character. After relocating from Pittsburgh to Canton, Ohio, he was employed with Sherwin Williams for 21 years until his departure from this earth. Solomon fought the good fight, he finished his course, and he kept the faith. He went to get his eternal reward on Thursday, June 4, 2020.He leaves behind his Mother Annette Justice; brother, Aaron Justice; god-son, Raheem Jackson and a host of beloved aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.Services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation from 11 am until time of service.