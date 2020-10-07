1/1
Sonia Fay Geschwind
1939 - 2020
Sonia Fay Geschwind

age 81 of Massillon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born on May 6, 1939 in Massillon Ohio to Thomas Altland and Helen Fay Wallace. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School where she was a Tiger cheerleader. She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Geschwind; children, Diane (Matthew) Miller, Jeffrey Spicer, Patrick (Judy) Spicer, Gregory (Jennifer) Spicer, Jane (James) Vassas; step children, Kathy (David) Cox, Peggy (Mike) Crowder, Michael (Becky) Geschwind; grandchildren, Kristen, Jamie, Megan, Tyler, Samantha, Mackenzie, Jacob, Paige, Jacy, Allison, Michael and Thomas; step grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Maverick, Marla, Amelia, Emma, Reese, Kasen, Leila, and Raegan; sisters, Virginia Schlegel and Nancy Hupp; sisters-in-law, Mardelle Lee, Doris Altland, Beverly Spicer, Carole Spicer, Rhonda Spicer and Marilyn Spicer; brother-in-law, Richard Spicer; including many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Blaine (Thomas) Spicer; son, Todd Thomas Spicer; sisters, Joyce Harmon, Carol Longworth; brothers, Dever Altland and Thomas Altland Jr.; brothers-in-law, Richard Longworth Sr., Glen Harmon, Thomas Schlegel, Terrence Spicer, Timothy Spicer, Donald Spicer and sister-in-law, Sue Spicer.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Massillon Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and any team that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated on. She most enjoyed family gatherings with all of them surrounding her. In addition, going to dinner, a good laugh and card game with close friends was another favorite pastime. She was a long-time employee at Massillon Community Hospital in the ICU and retired from Complete Home Care. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she will be missed by all of them.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, at 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 in the afternoon, and a memorial service in her honor will be at 5 p.m, officiated by River Tree Church, in which Sonia was a long-time parishioner. Masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
