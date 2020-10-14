Sonia Fay Geschwind
age 81 of Massillon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, at 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 in the afternoon, and a memorial service in her honor will be at 5 p.m., officiated by River Tree Church, in which Sonia was a long-time parishioner. Masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222