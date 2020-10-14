1/
Sonia Fay Geschwind
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonia Fay Geschwind

age 81 of Massillon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, at 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 in the afternoon, and a memorial service in her honor will be at 5 p.m., officiated by River Tree Church, in which Sonia was a long-time parishioner. Masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved