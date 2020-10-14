Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Sonia's life story with friends and family

Share Sonia's life story with friends and family





age 81 of Massillon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, at 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 in the afternoon, and a memorial service in her honor will be at 5 p.m., officiated by River Tree Church, in which Sonia was a long-time parishioner. Masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222

Sonia Fay Geschwindage 81 of Massillon, passed away Oct. 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, at 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 in the afternoon, and a memorial service in her honor will be at 5 p.m., officiated by River Tree Church, in which Sonia was a long-time parishioner. Masks are required and social distancing will be respectfully requested. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store