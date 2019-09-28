Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Sonia M. Poyser


1935 - 2019
Sonia M. Poyser Obituary
Sonia M. Poyser

84, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Canton on March 28, 1935 to the late Jack and Jewel Oleno and was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School. Sonia enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting and loved collecting antiques. She was considered the CEO of the Poyser family, will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith W. Poyser Sr. on March 9, 2017; daughter, Tesse M. Poyser; son, Stephen F. Poyser; granddaughter, Jaquilyn K. Poyser; sister, Marsha "Babe" Bracken and brother Jake Oleno. Sonia leaves her children, Keith W. (Julie) Poyser Jr., William E. (Pat) Poyser, Elizabeth Anderson, Bryan E. (Jan) Poyser, Robert J. (Shelly) Poyser, Malinda R. Marlatt and David K. (Christine) Poyser Sr; 23 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Ruth L. Wakeen.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11a.m.-1p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019
