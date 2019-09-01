Home

Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
2349 Southway SW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Sonja May Mandy


1939 - 2019
Sonja May Mandy Obituary
Sonja May Mandy

79, of Muncie, Ind., and formerly of Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Aug. 29, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing. Sonja was born on Dec. 22, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to Harry and Mildred (Smith) Ryan. Sonja had a kind heart and knew no stranger. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors to the fullest and will be missed by many. She worked at and retired from Lembo's Restaurant in Akron, for 10+ years. She also loved to travel with her family.

Sonja is survived by her children, David R. Brown, Jr., Teresa (Raymond) Taylor, and Candy Engle; step son, Brian (Teresa) Anderson; sister, Barbara (Albert) Karas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friends, Kathy and Denny Brannon; and neighbors, Mike, Sheila, and Diane. Sonja was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lawrence Yoerns; second husband, Richard Mandy; and two brothers, Roger Ryan and Ronald Ryan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2349 Southway SW, Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to one's local church. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, IN, is assisting Sonja's family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
