Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Mahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Christine Mahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia Christine Mahon Obituary
Sophia Christine Mahon

Passed peacefully on August 6, 2019 and is now our guardian angel.

Sophia is survived by her loving parents, Mark and Alyssa; brothers, Brayden and Milo and loving grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of Sophia's to follow at 12 p.m. Please visit www.reefuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now