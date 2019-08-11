|
Sophia Christine Mahon
Passed peacefully on August 6, 2019 and is now our guardian angel.
Sophia is survived by her loving parents, Mark and Alyssa; brothers, Brayden and Milo and loving grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of Sophia's to follow at 12 p.m. Please visit www.reefuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019