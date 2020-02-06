|
Spiro and Elena Veloff
"Testimony of Love"
Passed away hours apart after a marriage of 67 years. Elena transcended at home in the afternoon on February 1, 2020. Spiro passed away just a few minutes after midnight at Mercy Medical Center on February 2, 2020. They were born in Macedonia: Elena in 1935 in Zagorice and Spiro in 1933 in Oblakovo. Spiro, who's father was a WW I Veteran, was born a U.S. citizen. Elena encouraged him to immigrate to the USA. They permanently settled in Canton, Ohio in 1963. Elena, a self-taught seamstress, earned a living sewing drapes at Janson Industries. Spiro retired from factory work at Diebold. They enjoyed a life, where all activities and interests centered around family, friends, and neighbors. Elena was gracious and outgoing. Her passion was for her work and volunteering at the church. She loved hosting and attending social events, it was at those moments when her spirit and smile radiated most. Spiro embraced his golden years by spending time in nature. He kept a meticulous garden, and his life was further enriched by the love for his Weiner dog Penny, who he could be seen walking daily.
Survived by daughter, Vera Vellios of Canton; grandchildre,n Christina (Hans) Thomas and John Vellios; Sofia (Greg) McCotter and Spiro Mirkopoulos; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas and Angeline. Spiro is survived by his sister, Persida (Mile) Talevski. Elena is survived by sisters, Olga (Pere) Veljanovski, Angelina (Milivoj) Paspalovski and Rozika (Petar) Stambolziovski; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Spiro and Elena are preceded in death by their daughter, Mare Veloff Mirkopoulos. Spiro was preceded in death by his parents, Apostol and Ancha Veloff; brother, Vasil "Charlie" Veloff and sisters, Trianka and Donka. Elena is preceded in death by her parents, Milan and Vasilka Jolevski and brother, Jovan Jolevski. True to a life of Elena's pioneering spirit, and Spiro always by her side, they did everything in agreement as one. They came here together and fulfilled a version of the American dream. They loved and were loved and they left together too.
A funeral service will be held at St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. www.paquelet.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020