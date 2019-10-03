|
Stacie Elaine (White) Border
84, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan after a brief illness. She was born along with her twin sister, Gracie, on December 17, 1934 to Ethel Parcell and Elvin White in Big Chimney, West Virginia. Stacie lived most of her life in Massillon, Ohio where she worked as a nurse at the Massillon State Hospital for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Gracie and her son, Jerry Alan McClure. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Steve) Noffke of Grand Rapids, Lori (McClure Lissett of Stephenville, Texas and Diana McClure of Pompano Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Robert Gerichten of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jamie and Andrew Montgomery of East Earl, Pennsylvania and Jerry Schultz of Ohio and nine great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 4 at 11 AM at Graceland Cemetery, 4341 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, Rev. Ladare Cox officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641
O'Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst
(616) 949-7350
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019