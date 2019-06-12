|
|
Stacie L. Figley
48, of Barberton, died June 9. 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital.
Friends may call Thursday, June 13th from 4-7 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with services following at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Creston Maple Mound Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron-Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, OH 44307 or the , 3500 Embassy Pkwy, Suite 150, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019