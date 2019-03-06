|
Stacy A. Green 1957-2019
61, of Canton passed away on March 5, 2019. Stacy was born in Canton, Ohio on July 16, 1957. She was a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School class of 1975 and was employed by Freshmark in Massillon. Stacy was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her father, William McMaster. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Thomas Green; children, Heather Green, Courtney Lytle and Cody Green; mother, Wreatha McMaster; grandchildren, Dyamond Green, Nicholas Lytle and Alexandria Lytle; siblings, Michaela (Rick) Archer, Kelly (Susan) McMaster and Sean McMaster. Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday March 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Aric Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to the . The family invites you to visit
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019