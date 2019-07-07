|
|
Staley F. "Butch" Boone
Age 74 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 following years of declining health. He was born on April 6, 1945 to the late Russell and Dorothy Boone. Butch served in the U.S. Army and was a franchised dealer with Snap-On Tools for 25 years where he was known as "The Mayor". He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Butch is preceded in death by his daughter, Suzette Calendine; and his brother, Dale Boone. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Carol Boone; step-children, Jason (Terri) Turner, Rebecca (David) LaRoche; and sisters, Maxine Gries and Susan (Jeff) Sutton.
Per Butch's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019