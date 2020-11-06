1/
Stanley A. "Stan" Ott
{ "" }
Stanley A. "Stan" Ott

went home to the arms of his loving Savior on November 2, 2020.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday at 11am at Greenwood Christian Church with additional visitation from 10-11am. A graveside committal service will be held Monday afternoon at 3pm at Nashville Cemetery. Please note that mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place for both visitation and funeral. FULL obituary will be in Saturday edition. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 State Route 3, Lakeville, OH 44638. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church
NOV
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Nashville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
