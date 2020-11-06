Or Copy this URL to Share

went home to the arms of his loving Savior on November 2, 2020.



Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday at 11am at Greenwood Christian Church with additional visitation from 10-11am. A graveside committal service will be held Monday afternoon at 3pm at Nashville Cemetery. Please note that mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place for both visitation and funeral. FULL obituary will be in Saturday edition. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 State Route 3, Lakeville, OH 44638. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit



Reed, 330-477-6721

