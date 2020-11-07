Stanley A. "Stan" Ott
went home to the arms of his loving Savior on November 2, 2020. He has received his reward and the applause of heaven. Stan was born October 27, 1933 in Coburn, West Virginia, son to the late Orda and Lucinda (Barr) Ott. Stan served as a minister of the gospel for 55 years in Ohio, East Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania. He was also employed as a church consultant for various pictorial directory companies over the years. He will be remembered for his jokes, quips and pearls of wisdom, his powerful testimony and for being a Steelers fan. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and finagling a solution to all the broken stuff and every misplaced part. And again, he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara JoAnn "Jo" Ott; and his sister, Olive Ruth Schultz. Survivors include his brother, Gene (Lorraine) Ott; son, Craig (Beth) Ott; daughter, Julie Kirkbride; grandchildren: Rachelle Ott of Phoenix. AZ, Maranda Cluff of Canton, Emily (Matthew) Hawks of Lorain and Matthew (Brittany) Ott of Canton; great- grandchildren: Jordan, Troy, Alex, Madison, Kaleb, Tessa and Asher; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Christian Church with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. A graveside committal service will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Nashville Cemetery. Please note that mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place for both visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 State Route 3, Lakeville, OH 44638. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721