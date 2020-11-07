1/1
STANLEY A. "STAN" OTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley A. "Stan" Ott

went home to the arms of his loving Savior on November 2, 2020. He has received his reward and the applause of heaven. Stan was born October 27, 1933 in Coburn, West Virginia, son to the late Orda and Lucinda (Barr) Ott. Stan served as a minister of the gospel for 55 years in Ohio, East Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania. He was also employed as a church consultant for various pictorial directory companies over the years. He will be remembered for his jokes, quips and pearls of wisdom, his powerful testimony and for being a Steelers fan. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and finagling a solution to all the broken stuff and every misplaced part. And again, he loved his family and friends unconditionally.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara JoAnn "Jo" Ott; and his sister, Olive Ruth Schultz. Survivors include his brother, Gene (Lorraine) Ott; son, Craig (Beth) Ott; daughter, Julie Kirkbride; grandchildren: Rachelle Ott of Phoenix. AZ, Maranda Cluff of Canton, Emily (Matthew) Hawks of Lorain and Matthew (Brittany) Ott of Canton; great- grandchildren: Jordan, Troy, Alex, Madison, Kaleb, Tessa and Asher; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Christian Church with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. A graveside committal service will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Nashville Cemetery. Please note that mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place for both visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Round Lake Christian Camp, 114 State Route 3, Lakeville, OH 44638. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Nashville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved