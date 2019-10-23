Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
522 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
Stanley Ford Summerson M.D.


1940 - 2019
Stanley Ford Summerson M.D. Obituary
Stanley Ford Summerson, MD.

78, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 31, 1940 in Renovo, Pennsylvania; the son of Thomas and Mildred Summerson. He grew up on the homestead in Hammersley Fork, Pennsylvania and later moved to Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in 1962 and married the love of his life, Esther (Schwanke) Summerson. He then attended The University of Pittsburgh College of Medicine, earning his Doctor of Medicine Degree. Subsequently, he served as a Major and OBGYN Physician in the United States Air Force. In 1974, he moved his family to North Canton, Ohio where he joined the Stark County Women's Clinic. After serving 34 years, spanning three generations of patients, and delivering thousands of babies, he retired in 2007. Stan was an active member of Canton First Church of the Nazarene for 45 years. He served in many capacities and ministries.

He is survived by his wife Esther (Schwanke) Summerson of 57 years, son Brian (Karen) Summerson, daughter Kristin (David) Anderson, daughter Amy (Larry) Wade, and grandchildren Brian (Beth) Summerson, Luke (Courtney) Anderson, Rachel (John) Rice, Andrew Wade and Grace Anderson; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and their families who were dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mildred Summerson, brother, Edward "Bud" Summerson, sister-in-law Alice Summerson and nephew David Summerson.

His love for his family was evident to all. In his retirement, he enjoyed many days sailing, spending time with friends, traveling, watercolor painting and attending grandchildren's events.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th Street NW Canton, OH 44709. Pre-service calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private family burial to follow in Pennsylvania. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
