Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
522 30th Street NW
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
Stanley Ford Summerson M.D.


1940 - 2019
Stanley Ford Summerson M.D. Obituary
Stanley Ford Summerson, MD.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th Street NW Canton, OH 44709. Pre-service calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private family burial to follow in Pennsylvania. Donations can be made to the Stanley F. Summerson MD., memorial fund C/O Canton First Church of the Nazarene. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
