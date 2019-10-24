|
Stanley Ford Summerson, MD.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th Street NW Canton, OH 44709. Pre-service calling hour will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private family burial to follow in Pennsylvania. Donations can be made to the Stanley F. Summerson MD., memorial fund C/O Canton First Church of the Nazarene. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019