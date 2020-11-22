1/1
Stanley Gene Jackson Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Gene Jackson, Sr.

Affectionally known as "Big Stan", peacefully made his transition on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the comfort and care of his family. Stanley was born on April 3, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, to Nathaniel and Ora Dee (Chappell) Jackson.

The family wants to give special thanks to all those to all those who provided love and support for Stanley G. Jackson over the years.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at 12 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved