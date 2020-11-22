Stanley Gene Jackson, Sr.



Affectionally known as "Big Stan", peacefully made his transition on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the comfort and care of his family. Stanley was born on April 3, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, to Nathaniel and Ora Dee (Chappell) Jackson.



The family wants to give special thanks to all those to all those who provided love and support for Stanley G. Jackson over the years.



Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at 12 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.



Reed Funeral Home



Canton Chapel



330-477-6721



