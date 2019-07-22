|
Stanley J. Wood
was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 1941 and died on July 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Donna (Cogley) Wood; he is also survived by his two daughters, Suzi (Jeff) Pachmayer and Kristi Wood; and his two grandchildren, Josh and Cati Pachmayer. He is preceded in death by his parents, J. Howard and Nelda (Fenner) Wood; and his two sisters, Carolyn (Wood) Churchill and Donna (Wood) Ellis. Stan was a faithful member of Christ Presbyterian Church. He also attended the Tuesday Morning Pastor's Bible Study. Stan was retired from Diebold and the Canton Museum of Art. Stan will be missed by his family and friends. He was a master of puns. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of laughter. Stan enjoyed going to SarahCare of Belden Village, and the family would like to thank the staff there for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Prosser for the wonderful care she has given him over the last several years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church (Capital Campaign Fund) or Habitat for Humanity. Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 22, 2019