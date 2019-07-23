|
|
Stanley J. Wood
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church (Capital Campaign Fund) or Habitat for Humanity.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funerral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019