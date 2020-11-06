1/1
STANLEY L. SMITH
1928 - 2020
Stanley L. Smith

"Together Again"

age 92, of Perry Twp., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Massillon on January 17, 1928. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Stanley was employed at Republic Steel in Massillon and later worked for and retired as a Civil Servant and as an Internal Revenue Agent. He enjoyed many years as a ham radio operator (WA8NZE) and a member of the Massillon Amateur Radio Club. Stan also enjoyed camping and fishing trips to Canada with his brother Arlan Smith; annual summer family picnics; and Thanksgivings at the Thompson Farm with friends and family.

Stanley was recently preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris Smith of the home; and his son, Daniel Smith of Canton. In addition, Stanley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arlan Smith; and his sisters, Florence Snyder and Edna Purdue. Nieces and Nephews survive him.

Stanley will be laid to rest with his wife at Forest Hill Cemetery. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
