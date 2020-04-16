Home

Stanley Morse


1931 - 2020
Stanley Morse Obituary
Stanley Morse

age 88, passed away April 11, 2020 due to complications of Covid19. He was born Aug. 21, 1931 in Geneva, Pa., son to the late Rev. George and Mary Myrtle Morse. He had a wonderful and blessed life and was given an amazing gift from God in the form of being a world class jazz trombonist. Music took him around the world, and he was mentor to countless young and aspiring musicians. He devoted his life to Christ, and gave his talents through music as the Minister of Music at Trinity Gospel Temple for over 30 years. Stan was a big man with a big heart, and would literally give the shirt off his back to help a stranger. He lived a life devoted to God and his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Sylvia B. (Yancich) Morse, mother of his children; wife, Maggie and sisters, Pauline Peterson and Florence Keller. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Barbara L., Cheryl E. (Debbie Peterson); Stanley L. II; grandchildren, Maryssa M, (Philip Geronimo), David M. Riley, and Sydney E.

There are no services scheduled as of yet. To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020
