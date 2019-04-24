|
|
Stefani Bazzoli Amistadi
died April 19, 2019 in her residence at Paramount Senior Living in McMurray, Pa. She was born Aug. 5, 1922, in Roncone, Italy a daughter of Emilio and Erminia Colotti Bazzoli. In 1929, she immigrated to Meadowlands, Pa., along with her sister Gilda and mother. Her father had
immigrated years earlier to work in the Pennsylvania coal mines in order to save enough money to bring his family to the U.S. Stefani attended Chartiers School District and rode the streetcar from Meadowlands to her job at Kress Box in Washington, Pa., as a young adult. On Aug. 28, 1948, she married Paul Amistadi of Dover, Ohio where they resided. In Dover/Mineral City, they ran Palmyra Farms, which was named after her paternal grandmother Palmira Franzoi Bazzoli for 60 years. They raised beef cattle and grew mushrooms and corn for sale. They were well known in the Ohio farming community.
Stefani was a member of Holy Trinity of Bolivar church in Bolivar, Ohio where she sang in the choir. In January of 2004, Paul passed away and Stefani slowly closed the farm. In May 2012, Stefani moved back to PA to spend time with her siblings and family. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to her husband are two brothers and two sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, 2019 in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342. A Blessing Services will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Carmen D'Amico officiating. Interment will be private in Dover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend time with your family and friends. Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home,
724-745-2350
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019