Steffanie Dennison

Steffanie Dennison Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Steffanie (Elmerick)

Dennison

10/24/1972 - 11/22/1999

Happy 47th Birthday



Oh, the memory of that sad night, as we stood with aching hearts; to see the one we loved so dearly, from us forever part. Human hands tried to save you. Prayers and tears seemed all in vain. Happy Angels came and took you from the weary world of pain. Mom/Steffanie how we miss you, but we know it was God's will. Others may have forgotten you, but we never will. Keep her Jesus in Thy Keeping, Till we reach that blissful shore. Then, oh Master, let us have her, and love her as we did before.

Love, Mom & Dad,

Brother Chris, Stephanie & Family,

Children, Eric, Cole,

Alexis & other

Relatives & Family
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
