Stella Evelyn (Pappas) Plesko
94, of Johns Island, S.C., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. She was born Sept. 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Cyrille and Evelyn (Cosmides) Pappas. Stella was a member of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church of Wheeling, W.Va., for many years and then a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church of Canton, Ohio. She was a 1943 graduate of Wheeling High School and a licensed beautician. At the age of 18 she established and operated Stella's Beauty Salon on Chapline Street in Wheeling. After her husband's transfer to Canton, Ohio, she created a company called The Wedding Collection, a resource for Orthodox marriages. She was gifted in ceramics, decoupage, and other artwork. She was passionate about WVU basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stella was a devoted wife to her husband George, now deceased, for 64 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only sibling, brother, Jordan Pappas; uncles, Constantine and James Cosmides; cousins, George J. Cosmides, Ph. D. (and spouse Nasia), Nicholas J. Cosmides (and Spouse Catherine), and their son, James N. Cosmides, and cousin, James C. Cosmides, M.D. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Stella Pappas of Morgantown, W.Va.; niece, Lynne Pappas (Fred) Leif of Brunswick, Ga; nephew, Keith J. (Susie) Pappas, Esq. of Morgantown, W.Va; cousin, Maritsa (Nicholas) Pastis, M.D. of Johns Island, S.C.; cousin, George C. (Libby) Cosmides of Wheeling, W.Va; and cousin, Candice Cosmides of Coral Gables, Fla. She had undying love for their children and spouses, grandnephews, grandnieces, and many godchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a funeral service for family only on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, Wheeling, WV. Arrangements by Kepner Funeral Home, 900 National Road, Wheeling, WV (304-232-2732). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Chapline St., Wheeling, WV 26003 or St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251-25th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.kepnerfuneral.com
Kepner Funeral Home, 304-232-5110