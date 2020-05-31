STEPHAN C. DRAGOMIRE
Stephan C. Dragomire

age 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He fought the great fight of two different cancers. Steve was born and raised in Canton, loved his family, loved to cook, always had a joke at hand, and spending time with his church family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Dragomire; and his mother, Millie Dragomire. He is survived by his awesome, loyal wife and caretaker Carol; one daughter, Angela (Matthew), three sons: Troy (LaRae), Larry Alan (Delinda), and Jake (Daniella); siblings: Charlie (Helen), Charlene, Chuck (Barbara), Claudia (Joe); eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 11 am at Canton Baptist Temple in the main auditorium. At a later date, he will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Carol would like to send a special thanks to the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, Canton Baptist Temple, and everyone at Aultman Hospice. Condolences may be sent to: Karlo-Libby Funeral Home (330) 494-9644 - www.karlofh.com


Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
