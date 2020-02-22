Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Stephanie Ann Kuhns


1970 - 2020
Stephanie Ann Kuhns Obituary
Stephanie Ann Kuhns

49, of Canton, passed away Monday, February 17th, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Canton on December 15, 1970, a daughter of Ronald Gaut and the late Darla (Smail) Gaut. A Timken High School graduate, 1989, Stephanie was selfless, caring and a hard worker. She ran two hotels and a gas station. In her free time she enjoyed drawing, playing gin and cooking. A loving mother, wife, aunt, grandma and cousin, Stephanie not only helped during her mother-in-law, Barb's last days but also gave the gift of life after her own passing through organ donation.

Besides her father, she is survived by her husband Michael G. Kuhns; daughter Ashley (Henry Davenport) Gaut, of Canton; son Charles (Ariel) Kuhns; sister Pam Wilson, all of North Canton; three brothers Roland Gaut, Clayton (Dara) Gaut, Michael (Barb) Gaut, all of Canton; two grandchildren Henry Jr., Gwendolyn; fur babies Mocha, Meanie, and Cosmo along with many other loving family members; and friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, February 24th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to services. Burial will take place in Melscheimer cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020
