Stephanie Fay Cook
went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Fay was born in Canton Ohio June 9, 1943 to Roger and Jean Clark. Fay worked most of her career at The Hoover Company. Fay lived life to the fullest and her loving spirit and contagious laugh will be remembered by all who knew her. Her retirement years were spent doing what she loved the most: volunteering, traveling with her husband, gardening and watching her grandchildren. She was an active member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church.
Fay is survived by loving husband and caretaker Bill whom she married on November 1, 1974. As well as their children Jeff Cook (Kathy), daughter Faith Cleveland (Dakota), daughter Julie McWhorter, son John Knisey (Stacy) and son Turk Knisely (Rachael), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Lexi (Jim) Weyand, along with several nieces and nephews. Fay is preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger, sister Annie and brother-in-law Ralph.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no arrangements at this time. The family will have a private memorial in the future. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
