Stephanie Korocedes Obituary
Stephanie Korocedes "Together Again"

age 47, passed away peacefully due to a long term heart condition. She was preceded in death by husband, Greg Korocedes and her parents, Steve and Carol Stolicny. Stephanie is survived by three sons, Gregory Korocedes (Stephanie), Ben Korocedes, Lahny Korocedes (Nina); four granddaughters, Karmen, Athena, Mia and Iyanna; one brother, Tim Stolicny (Kathy); three sisters, Sherrie DePasquale (Dave), Dee DiGenova (Kevin), Susan Dinger (Dink) and also survived by in-laws, George and Sharon Korocedes; brother in-law, Nick Korocedes (Lisa) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to the current world conditions, services will be private. A celebration to honor her life will be held at a later date so that all may join. To send online condolences or share a fond memory, please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020
