Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH

STEPHANIE LYNN HERRON


1951 - 2019
STEPHANIE LYNN HERRON Obituary
Stephanie Lynn Herron

age 68, of Jackson Township, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, to Ranieri and Therese (Jones) Taranta, and was a long-time resident of Jackson Township; and retiree from Mercy Medical Center. Stephanie was a lover of dogs, travel, and spending time with family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook, and her generosity, wit, loyalty, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Stephanie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Brad Herron; daughter, Elizabeth Herron; son, Stephen (Luka) Herron; grandchildren: Natalie, Christina, Benjamin, and Olivia; siblings: Margaret (Carl) Perry, Paula (Jim) Turk, Therese (Dave) Groves, Ranieri Taranta, Renee Parker, Joseph (Joyce) Taranta, Rosana (Harlan) Griffin, Christopher Taranta; and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Mark, Evan, Owen, and Eugene Taranta.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home, Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be made at:

Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 830-0148
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
