Stephanie Lynn Michalek
age 34, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly,
February 23, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born October 24, 1984 in Houston, Texas to Edward and Donna (Gaydos)
Andrews. Stephanie was a graduate of Jackson High School, Ohio University, and the University of Texas. She was employed as a nurse at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. She was a compassionate nurse, an avid reader, an animal lover, but above all else enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, to whom she was married on June 30, 2012, Kyle Michalek, her newborn son Andrews Edward Michalek, fur baby Maisy, her parents Edward and Donna Andrews, brother Matt (Kim) Andrews, sister Erin Andrews, father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Lisa Michalek, brother-in-law Corey (Christine) Michalek; and several loved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and puppy nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Henry and Ann Andrews and maternal grandparents John and Donna Gaydos.
Calling hours will be held at the Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family of Stephanie Michalek, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
