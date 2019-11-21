|
Stephanie (Klus) Noyes
age 70 of Bradenton, FL passed away unexpectedly November 13, 2019. Born April 17, 1949 to the late Steve and Mary (George) Klus of Canton, Ohio. Stephanie graduated from Glenwood High School where she was elected to the homecoming court in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, the late John Proctor Noyes Sept 3, 1971. She held two separate careers over her life, one with Hoover Co. and the most recent of 17 years with J.P. Morgan Chase all while raising her kids and supporting her late husband's Sunoco service station for over 35 years. She received many awards for her achievements at Chase Bank. She was the glue of our family and never missed a practice or game. She was heavily involved in our Parent Teacher Organizations and Plain Local Midget Football Leagues. Our Mom lived for helping those closest to her. She sacrificed many aspects of herself to make sure her late husband, two sons and five grandchildren were cared for.
She is survived by her sons, Matt (Betsy) of Canton and Chad (Millie) of Columbus; along with her sisters, Cynthia (Bob) DeMuesy of Canton, Rose Mary (Don) Bardnell of Massillon, and brother Anthony (Barbara) Klus of Jacksonville, FL. In addition, Stephanie leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, work colleagues as well as her heart and soul, her grandchildren, Jackson, Nicolas, Sam, Henry, and Joanie.
Our mom enjoyed, spending time with her family, taking gambling trips to the casino, collecting carnival glassware with her father, coffee ice cream, Frank Sinatra's music and her two cats Gizmo and Baby. Our mom demonstrated incredible strength to her sons. She instilled a never quit attitude that helped shaped the men they are today. She worked well beyond the average career span and was finally getting ready to retire at the end of the year. She will forever be loved and missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Plain Local Schools Foundation for the John and Stephanie Noyes Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which will be given to students who would like to pursue a career in the field of automotive technology. Please send to 1801 Schneider Street, Canton, Ohio 44721. Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 23rd at Rossi Family Funeral Home at 11 am to 12:45 pm with services starting at 1 pm and burial to immediately follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Saturday evening, at 4 pm, a celebration of Stephanie's life will be held at St. George Serbian Hall 4667 Applegrove Rd in North Canton. All are welcome to come, share laughs, reminisce and remember her life.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019