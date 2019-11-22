Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
North Lawn Cemetery
Stephanie (Klus) Noyes Obituary
Stephanie (Klus) Noyes

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 23rd at Rossi Family Funeral Home at 11 am to 12:45 pm with services starting at 1 pm and burial to immediately follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Saturday evening, at 4 pm, a celebration of Stephanie's life will be held at St. George Serbian Hall 4667 Applegrove Rd in North Canton. All are welcome to come, share laughs, reminisce and remember her life.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
