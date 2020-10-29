1/1
Stephen Fenstemaker
Stephen S.

Fenstemaker, II

2/22/1992 – 10/29/2010



Today marks 10 years since Stephen tragically passed away at the young age of 18. Not a day has gone by that we have not thought of you and missed you, Stevie.

The world lost a truly

exceptional person and we will forever grieve your loss. While no words can

express our pain, perhaps it is best conveyed by the song, "Who You'd Be Today" by Kenny Chesney:



"It's not fair, you died too young. Like a story that had just begun. But death tore the pages all away.

God knows how I miss you...All the hell that I've been through. Just knowing no one could take your place. Sometimes I wonder who you'd be today. Would you see the world?

Would you chase your dreams?

Settle down with a family?

I wonder, what would you name your babies?



Sunny days seem to hurt the most - I wear the pain like a heavy coat. The only thing that gives me hope ... Is I know I'll see you

again someday"



Always in our hearts and on our minds,

The Fenstemaker Family

Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
