Stephen G. Bundich
age 60, of Massillon, passed away on May 22, 2020. Stephen was born on January 3, 1960 to George and Pauline (Breehl) Bundich in Massillon, Ohio. He graduated from Washington High School in 1978 and then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in technology from the University of Akron. Stephen was a sports enthusiast and particularly liked Football.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him Grandpa Steve. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Brian) Ferguson, and Emily (Jeff) Rankin; grandchildren: Emma Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Elle Ferguson, Hudson Rankin, and Charlotte Rankin; twin sister, Jane (William) Dodd; brother, Michael (Robin) Bundich; and sister, Paula (Michael) Bushman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held, burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. Messages of care and comfort may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
age 60, of Massillon, passed away on May 22, 2020. Stephen was born on January 3, 1960 to George and Pauline (Breehl) Bundich in Massillon, Ohio. He graduated from Washington High School in 1978 and then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in technology from the University of Akron. Stephen was a sports enthusiast and particularly liked Football.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him Grandpa Steve. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Brian) Ferguson, and Emily (Jeff) Rankin; grandchildren: Emma Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Elle Ferguson, Hudson Rankin, and Charlotte Rankin; twin sister, Jane (William) Dodd; brother, Michael (Robin) Bundich; and sister, Paula (Michael) Bushman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held, burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. Messages of care and comfort may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.