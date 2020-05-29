STEPHEN G. BUNDICH
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen G. Bundich

age 60, of Massillon, passed away on May 22, 2020. Stephen was born on January 3, 1960 to George and Pauline (Breehl) Bundich in Massillon, Ohio. He graduated from Washington High School in 1978 and then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in technology from the University of Akron. Stephen was a sports enthusiast and particularly liked Football.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who called him Grandpa Steve. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Brian) Ferguson, and Emily (Jeff) Rankin; grandchildren: Emma Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Elle Ferguson, Hudson Rankin, and Charlotte Rankin; twin sister, Jane (William) Dodd; brother, Michael (Robin) Bundich; and sister, Paula (Michael) Bushman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held, burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. Messages of care and comfort may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved