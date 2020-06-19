Stephen G. "Steve" Juhasz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen "Steve" G. Juhasz

77, of Perry Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Steve was born on March 27, 1943 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen L. and Julia M. (Stefanovic) Juhasz Jr. He was a proud United States Naval "Operations Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer" and retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and 42 year member of the Naval Fleet Reserve Association. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Steve managed at the Stark DD Services and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Slifka. He is survived by his wife Marlene (Tolbert) Juhasz whom he shared 40 years of marriage; step-sons, Richard ( Angela) Clark of Massillon, Jack Clark of Sarasota, FL, John (Sara) Clark of Cheyenne, WY and Jason Clark of Seville, OH; grandchildren, Richie, Drew, Jasmine, and Sean Clark and Tiffany Burks; and his nephew, Jay ( Nadine ) Slifka.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 7 p.m. following the calling hour. Steve's final resting place will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved