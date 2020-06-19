Stephen "Steve" G. Juhasz
77, of Perry Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Steve was born on March 27, 1943 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stephen L. and Julia M. (Stefanovic) Juhasz Jr. He was a proud United States Naval "Operations Specialist Senior Chief Petty Officer" and retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and 42 year member of the Naval Fleet Reserve Association. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Steve managed at the Stark DD Services and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Slifka. He is survived by his wife Marlene (Tolbert) Juhasz whom he shared 40 years of marriage; step-sons, Richard ( Angela) Clark of Massillon, Jack Clark of Sarasota, FL, John (Sara) Clark of Cheyenne, WY and Jason Clark of Seville, OH; grandchildren, Richie, Drew, Jasmine, and Sean Clark and Tiffany Burks; and his nephew, Jay ( Nadine ) Slifka.
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 7 p.m. following the calling hour. Steve's final resting place will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.