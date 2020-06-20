Stephen G. "Steve" Juhasz
Stephen "Steve" G. Juhasz

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 7 p.m. following the calling hour. Steve's final resting place will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
