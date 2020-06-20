Stephen "Steve" G. Juhasz
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 7 p.m. following the calling hour. Steve's final resting place will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.