Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Stephen "Drew" Grosswiler II


1998 - 2019
Stephen "Drew" Grosswiler II
Stephen "Drew" Grosswiler II

Age 21, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2019. He was born in Massillon on January 8, 1998; a son to Stephen and Teresa Grosswiler. Drew graduated from Washington High School in 2016. He was a gifted service technician and worked for Fallsway Equipment of Akron. Drew enjoyed tinkering, music, the outdoors and camping. Drew had a big heart and was always there to help anyone in need.

Drew was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Joan Grosswiler and Donald Sibila. He is survived by his parents; sister, Jaimie; grandmother, Shirley Sibila; and extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1-3 on Saturday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an autism awareness or mental health awareness . Messages of support and condolence may be made at

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
