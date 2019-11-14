|
Stephen "Drew" Grosswiler II
Age 21, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2019. He was born in Massillon on January 8, 1998; a son to Stephen and Teresa Grosswiler. Drew graduated from Washington High School in 2016. He was a gifted service technician and worked for Fallsway Equipment of Akron. Drew enjoyed tinkering, music, the outdoors and camping. Drew had a big heart and was always there to help anyone in need.
Drew was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Joan Grosswiler and Donald Sibila. He is survived by his parents; sister, Jaimie; grandmother, Shirley Sibila; and extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1-3 on Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an autism awareness or mental health awareness . Messages of support and condolence may be made at
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019